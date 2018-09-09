Iran, Russia, Belarus seeking to remove trade barriers – Larijani

9 September 2018 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 9

Trend:

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said Tehran, Moscow and Minsk have explored different ways to remove the obstacles to their trade and economic ties.

Larijani arrived in Minsk on Friday heading a delegation that comprised several parliamentarians. He met the Belarusian top legislators and attended an inter-parliamentary meeting between the two countries later in the day.

The Iranian delegation attended a meeting with senior Russian lawmakers in the southwestern Russian city of Volgograd on Thursday.

“During the tour, ways to facilitate trade ties between Iran and Belarus were explored and the two countries’ officials and businessmen proposed new mechanisms to boost ties,” Larijani said on September 9 upon his arrival from Minsk, ICANA reported.

“We had good talks with Russian and Belarusian officials about the development of political and economic ties,” he added.

The senior official once again referred to Belarus as a “friendly country,” describing relations of Minsk with Iran as close.

Larijani was accompanied by several parliamentarians during the tour.

