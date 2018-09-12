Iran president's chief of staff in Ashgabat for trade talks

12 September 2018 12:33 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 12

Trend:

The Iranian president's Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi arrived in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, for talks with senior officials of the Central Asian country on bilateral and economic issues.

Heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, Vaezi was received by the Iranian ambassador to Ashgabat and the country’s officials on Wednesday morning, Tasnim news agency reported.

During his visit, he is scheduled to sit down with senior Turkmen officials, including ministers of oil, foreign affairs, economy, road and urban development, and energy.

Vaezi would also hold talks with the country’s governor of central bank, the report added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran resorts to storing oil in fleet of supertankers
Oil&Gas 09:35
Oil prices rise on declining U.S. crude stockpiles, looming Iran sanctions
Oil&Gas 09:31
Asia buyers to receive more Saudi oil ahead of Iran sanctions
Oil&Gas 11 September 17:40
Shell makes final decision on its activities in Iran (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 11 September 16:40
US sanctions affecting lives of ordinary people, Iranian VP says
Politics 11 September 12:55
Oil prices climb ahead of U.S. sanctions on Iran
Oil&Gas 11 September 12:33
Latest
Azerbaijan reveals priorities of co-op with Czech Republic
Economy news 13:59
IEA: SGC one of key projects for EU in energy source diversification
Oil&Gas 13:54
Czech Republic wants to increase oil imports from Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 13:43
Czech Republic interested in establishing JVs with Azerbaijan - minister
Economy news 13:40
IEA talks further growth in oil prices
Oil&Gas 13:37
Azerbaijani customs committee eyes to exceed state budget revenue forecast
Economy news 13:29
Draft program of Astana city's gasification up for public discussion
Oil&Gas 12:52
Juncker calls on EU to flex global muscle as U.S. retreats
Europe 12:28
IEA expects significant gas production increase in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 12:22