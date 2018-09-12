Iran president's chief of staff in Ashgabat for trade talks

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 12

The Iranian president's Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi arrived in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, for talks with senior officials of the Central Asian country on bilateral and economic issues.

Heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, Vaezi was received by the Iranian ambassador to Ashgabat and the country’s officials on Wednesday morning, Tasnim news agency reported.

During his visit, he is scheduled to sit down with senior Turkmen officials, including ministers of oil, foreign affairs, economy, road and urban development, and energy.

Vaezi would also hold talks with the country’s governor of central bank, the report added.

