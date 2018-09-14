Iran, France discuss latest developments in Syria

14 September 2018 03:17 (UTC+04:00)

Senior assistant to Iran's foreign minister for political affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari in a meeting with personal representative of the French president for Syrian affairs, François Sénémaud reviewed the latest developments in Syria, IRNA reported.

During the meeting both sides discussed efforts underway to put an end to Syrian crisis.

Earlier, Ansari held talks with heads of parliamentary friendship groups at the French Parliament and Senate on boosting ties and cooperation.

He is also to meet the secretary general of the Elysee palace.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Light quake jolts western Iran
Society 01:36
Turkey concerned over situation in Syria’s Idlib – defense minister
Turkey 13 September 16:59
Turkmenistan, Iran discuss partnership in field of energy and on Caspian sea
Oil&Gas 13 September 16:54
Republicans seek sanctions on Iraqi militias with Iran ties
US 13 September 03:40
Russia’s envoy urges OPCW to have its say to prevent provocation in Idlib
Russia 12 September 15:44
Oil hovers near $80 a barrel as concern grows over global supply
Oil&Gas 12 September 15:22
Latest
Russia not planning to lay trunk pipelines along Caspian Sea bottom
Russia 02:35
Light quake jolts western Iran
Society 01:36
Details of Russian president's visit to Azerbaijan revealed
Politics 00:48
Italy market watchdog head resigns amid political pressure
Europe 00:09
World Bank says Somali economy to grow by 3-4 pct
Other News 13 September 23:05
Azerigas, US company sign new contract for gas meters supply
Oil&Gas 13 September 22:15
US supports construction of gas pipeline from Azerbaijan to Europe
Business 13 September 21:40
Prices for precious metals rise in Azerbaijan
Economy news 13 September 21:29
UK manufacturer of household products enters Azerbaijani market
Economy news 13 September 20:52