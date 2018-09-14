Iran, France discuss latest developments in Syria

Senior assistant to Iran's foreign minister for political affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari in a meeting with personal representative of the French president for Syrian affairs, François Sénémaud reviewed the latest developments in Syria, IRNA reported.

During the meeting both sides discussed efforts underway to put an end to Syrian crisis.

Earlier, Ansari held talks with heads of parliamentary friendship groups at the French Parliament and Senate on boosting ties and cooperation.

He is also to meet the secretary general of the Elysee palace.

