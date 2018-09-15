Iran’s embassy in Paris attacked

15 September 2018 13:47 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 15

Trend:

The Iranian embassy building in Paris was attacked by members of the Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan, a report said.

According to the report carried by IRIB news agency on September 15, the Iranian diplomatic mission was stormed by the assailants on Friday evening with no casualties reported.

During the attack, around 15 members of the Komala party threw stones and debris, spray-painted the diplomatic facility’s facade and broke several windows, the report added.

Iranian media claim that French police refused to protect the compound and was not present at the time of the attack despite the fact that it was aware of the assault.

The attack on the embassy came after some media outlets reported on Sept. 7 that at least 11 were killed and dozens more were wounded in a missile attack by IRGC on headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) and the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) in Koya, 60 kilometers east of the Erbil city.

In a statement on Sunday, the IRGC confirmed that it had launched a missile attack a day earlier against a center in northern Iraq, which was used for training of “anti-Iran terrorists and hosted a meeting of terrorist leaders.”

The IRGC said it had destroyed "the center of conspiracy" against Iran’s national security in the operation.

Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan is an armed communist ethnic party of Kurds in Iran, exiled in northern Iraq.

