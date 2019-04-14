Iranian FM Zarif appoints new senior assistant

14 April 2019 00:23 (UTC+04:00)

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a decree on Saturday appointed Ali Asghar Khaji as senior assistant for special political affairs, Trend reports citing IRNA.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Khaji as a senior and experienced diplomat earlier held various posts in the Foreign Ministry, including deputy foreign minister for Europe and America affairs as well as the director general for Persian Gulf.

He has also served as Iran’s ambassador in Saudi Arabia, Belgium and China.

