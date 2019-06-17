Iran announces uncovered US spy cybernetwork

17 June 2019 22:22 (UTC+04:00)

The Iranian Security Forces have uncovered a large-scale US spy network which was operating in the country’s cyber space, Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani said on Monday, Trend reported citing TASS.

"The Iranian intelligence forces recently detected and liquidated a large spy network of the CIA, operating in Iran’s cyber space," Shamkhani said. According to him, "as Iran is cooperating with many countries in countering the US spy networks, Tehran shared the intelligence information on the uncovered structure with a few states." "According to our data, this network was also operating in a number of other countries," the Secretary underlined.

On April 19, Iranian Minister of Intelligence Mahmoud Alavi said that Iran’s special service had uncovered a CIA network of 290 spies, operating in different countries in the region, including Iran.

