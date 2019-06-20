Iran’s IRGC force shoots down intruding US spy drone

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has shot down an intruding American spy drone in the country’s southern coastal province of Hormozgan, Trend reported citing Press TV.

In a statement issued early Thursday, the IRGC said the US-made Global Hawk surveillance drone was brought down by its Air Force near the Kouh-e Mobarak region — which sits in the central district of Jask County — after the aircraft violated Iranian airspace.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news