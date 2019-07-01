Iranian delegation to attend UNESCO session in Baku

1 July 2019 17:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 1

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

An Iranian delegation comprising seven members will attend the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku, a source in the Iranian embassy in Baku told Trend.

Acting Secretary General of the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO Hojatollah Ayoubi, Deputy Chairman of the Iranian Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization Mohammad Hossein Talibian and other officials will attend the session.

The Iranian delegation will arrive in Baku at night on July 1.

