IRGC says captures British oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz

19 July 2019 22:09 (UTC+04:00)

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has said that it has captured a British oil tanker for breaching international maritime law while crossing the Strait of Hormuz, Trend reports citing Press TV.

The IRGC’s Public Relations Department said in a statement on Friday that the vessel named “Stena Impero” had been confiscated “at the request of Hormozgan Ports and Maritime Organization when passing through the Strait of Hormuz, for failing to respect international maritime rules.”

The oil tanker was transferred to the coast to undergo the required legal proceedings, the statement added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Delta Telecom to expand partnership with Iran's telecom market
ICT 19:41
Iran's IMIDRO to manage projects worth $3.5B by end of year
Business 19:26
Iran short of rare pharmaceutical items
Economy 18:33
Ex-deputy chief of Turkey’s Halkbank released from arrest
Turkey 17:53
Gibraltar extends detention of Iranian tanker to August 15
Iran 14:36
UAE: intentional metamorphosis
Commentary 14:34
Latest
Trump tells France's Macron U.S. concerned with proposed digital services tax
US 22:53
More than 63,000 migrants repatriated through IOM program in 2018: report
Other News 21:55
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan phoned President Ilham Aliyev
Politics 21:11
VTB Bank Azerbaijan intends to increase volume of loan portfolio
Finance 19:46
Azerbaijani servicemen to take part in International Army Games-2019
Politics 19:42
Delta Telecom to expand partnership with Iran's telecom market
ICT 19:41
Iran's IMIDRO to manage projects worth $3.5B by end of year
Business 19:26
Azerbaijan increases production of electricity during first half of 2019
Business 19:01
Azerbaijan among top three trading partners of Georgia
Economy 18:49