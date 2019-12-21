Iran, Japan agree to continue consultations on ties, issues

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said here Saturday that President Hassan Rouhani and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held intensive talks over a host of issues during his visit to Tokyo, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Heavy and intensive talks were held on Friday, and bilateral, regional and international issues were discussed," Araqchi was quoted as saying by the state TV.

"The Iranian nuclear deal, namely Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and the U.S. anti-Iran sanctions were also reviewed," said Araqchi.

This year, Rouhani and Abe met three times in Tehran, New York, and Tokyo, Araqchi said, adding that the two sides agreed to continue consultations.

Rouhani paid an official visit to Tokyo on Friday and held talks on ties, as well issues of mutual interests, with Abe and other Japanese senior officials.

