Iranian Quds commander killed in Baghdad missile attack

Commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed in a missile attack near the Baghdad airport on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The US has confirmed delivering strikes on two Iranian-linked targets in Baghdad on Friday, Reuters reported citing sources in the Washington administration.

Earlier, AFP reported citing a source in Iraqi security forces that at least eight people were killed in a missile attack on the Baghdad airport.

