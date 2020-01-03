Iran's top security body to discuss 'criminal' attack that killed Soleimani

3 January 2020 08:32 (UTC+04:00)

Iran’s top security body will meet on Friday to discuss the “criminal” attack that killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, its spokesman was quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars news agency, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“In the next few hours, an extraordinary meeting of the Supreme National Security Council will be held to probe the criminal act of attack on commander Soleimani’s car in Baghdad, which led to his martyrdom,” spokesman Keyvan Khosravi said.

