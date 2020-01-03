Iran's minister: US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism

3 January 2020 10:51 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 3

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted, with relation to recent assassination of Major General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) - Quds Force, Trend reports.

"The US' act of international terrorism, targeting & assassinating General Soleimani —THE most effective force fighting Daesh (ISIS), Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda et al—is extremely dangerous & a foolish escalation," Zarif said.

On Jan. 3, Major General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) - Quds Force was killed as a result of air strikes at Baghdad Airport.

The Pentagon claimed responsibility for the assassination of the Iranian general. The Pentagon said that Soleimani had "orchestrated" attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the past few months and approved the "attacks" on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

Before the strike, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said there were indications Iran or forces it backs may be planning additional attacks, warning that the "game has changed" and it was possible the United States might have to take preemptive action to protect American lives.

