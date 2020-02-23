Vote counting over parliamentary elections ends in 24 Iranian provinces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The vote counting over the parliamentary elections has ended in 24 Iranian provinces, Iran’s Election Commission spokesman Esmail Mousavi said, Trend reports referring to Iranian media.

Mousavi noted that the Iranian Interior Ministry and governorship are trying to complete the vote count in the remaining 7 provinces.

The spokesman added that the number of participants in the elections isn’t known yet.

So far, the names of 242 newly elected MPs have been revealed in Iran.

The 11th parliamentary elections and the 5th regular elections of the Guardian Council were held on February 21. More than 7,100 candidates were struggling for 290 MP seats. According to the results announced so far, conservatives dominate compared to reformers.