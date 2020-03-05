Iran, Croatia cooperate to counter coronavirus

Iran’s ambassador to Croatia met with the country’s Health Ministry officials and the anti-coronavirus office in Zagreb, Trend reports with reference to IRNA.

Parviz Esmaeeli met with Assistant Health Minister Vera Katalinić-Janković and one of the members of office for fighting coronavirus.

Describing the most recent information about the coronavirus and the measures taken in Iran, Esmaeeli said that the virus is not a tool for having negative advertisement against a country; it is a public threat and the world community should unite to act against it.

Esmaeeli said the world should act in the framework of the international health instructions.

Referring to the health infrastructure of Iran, he said the World Health Organization said that Iran’s equipment to fight the virus is at the level of the international body and has repeatedly hailed Iran for eradicating polio, measles, and rubella.

He said that the government and the people of Iran are fighting the disease unanimously and with high spirits, adding that Iran welcomes consultations and experience sharing from friend countries and international organizations.

He also said that the sanctions of the US in Iran are inhumane and slow down expanding of medical infrastructures, and limits patients’ access to medicine and medical equipment.

He thanked the WHO and some countries for helping Iran in helps for detecting and treating the disease.

Katalinić-Janković said that she has seen Iran’s effectiveness and professionalism and has faith in the medical system of Iran.

On Wednesday, the head of the Iran's Health Ministry's public relations office, Kianoush Jahanpour, said that the coronavirus death toll mounted to 92 in Iran out of the total figure of 2,922 people who have been affected by the virus.

Jahanpour said 552 people have recovered from the virus and dismissed from hospitals.

Iran has temporarily shut down schools, universities, and other education centers, and cancelled all the public gatherings like concerts and sport events to help curb the disease.

He also urged the people not to make trips and to cancel all the gathering.