Iran’s president urges for avoiding unnecessary travels

TEHRAN, Iran, March 8

Trend:

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has praised the work of doctors, nurses and staff of the Ministry of Health, saying that the needs of the medical staff should be met.

"The Iranian nation will certainly not forget the sacrifice of doctors and nurses,” Hassan Rouhani said in the latest meeting of the National Committee against Coronavirus, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Referring to the importance of trust and empathy between the people and the government, the president said that transparency and timely disclosure of information and reports should be the priority.

“The prerequisite for success is preventing the spread of coronavirus in full cooperation with the National Committee against Coronavirus,” he said.

He urged people to be careful and avoid unnecessary travel.

“According to the statistics and information provided by different provinces, the number of laboratories should be expanded accordingly,” he said.

President pointed to people's poor access to sanitizers and disinfection.

Rouhani urged the Ministry of Health to address the problem.

“The Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade was also tasked with strengthening the distribution network,” he said.

At the meeting, the relevant agencies presented reports on the measures taken and the latest trend of the coronavirus outbreak in Qom and Gilan provinces.

The Minister of Health Saeed Namaki said at the meeting that since the start of detecting infection cases in February, the Ministry launched Coronavirus Department in the Pasteur Institute to diagnose the potential cases, while the WHO diagnosis kits were not yet available to Iran.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces was tasked with providing health services in existing hospitals, if needed, take measures to increase hospital capacity, IRNA reported.

At this meeting, the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development was obliged to carry out full and effective health measures at urban transport terminals.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was mandated to facilitate the transfer of medical supplies and equipment.