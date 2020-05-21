Iran writes to IMO on US threats against oil tankers

Iran's Ambassador to UK Hamid Baeidinejad sent a letter to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) regarding the US threats against Iran's oil tankers, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Baeidinejad tweeted late on Wednesday, "In an official letter to the International Maritime Organization, we expressed our deep concern over reports that the US intends to take action against Iranian oil tankers in international waters and endanger the security of international traffic."

Iran will respond to any threat, and the US is responsible for any consequences, he reiterated.

The US move to disrupt Iranian oil tankers drew Iran's criticism, as Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to warn about the US move to send troops to the Caribbean to intervene in Iran's fuel export to Venezuela.

He described the US' illegal, dangerous and provocative threats as a type of piracy and a great menace to international peace and security, stressing that the US must stop bullying in the international scene and respect the rule of the international law, especially shipping freedom in open waters.