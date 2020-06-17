Zarif: Iran, Russia determined to deal with unilateral approaches

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message stressed on determination of Iran, Russia for dealing with unilateral and illegal approaches to resolve global crises, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"Iran & Russia are determined to deal with unilateral & illegal approaches to resolve global crises,” Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

"From joint statement with FM Lavrov in Moscow today, where we reaffirmed commitment to int'l law as US & cronies attack foundation of int'l relations at IAEA & Security Council," he added.

Earlier, Zarif said we will not let the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to become a tool for ending Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran has always behaved with full transparency with the IAEA, he said arguing that 15 reports of the IAEA have indicated that Iran has always been committed.

"We will not let Iran be subject to investigation the documents of which are based on spying claims," he noted.

Iran will give a suitable response if the IAEA wants to take advantage of illogical ways, Zarif reiterated.

Iranian and Russian foreign ministers in a statement on Tuesday underlined opposing the unilateralism of the United States and some of its Western allies in the international arena.