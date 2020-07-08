Foreign media aiming to sour Iran-China relations: Vaezi

Politics 8 July 2020 22:32 (UTC+04:00)
Foreign media aiming to sour Iran-China relations: Vaezi

Mahmoud Vaezi condemned the rumors over the Iran-china 25-Year Comprehensive Joint Cooperation Plan, noting that foreign media has started to sour the relations of the two countries, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Speaking in a meeting, Iranian President's Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi underlined that the agreement is a usual one that is signed aiming for strengthening the relations between the two countries.

“Foreign media have initiated a flow to sour the relations between Iran and China,” said Vaezi, adding that unfortunately, even some people in the country are looking for any opportunity to raise their names and comments through such issues.

“Nowadays cyberspace has created some rumors about handing Kish or Qeshm islands to foreign countries,” said the official, adding that “I seize the opportunity to announce that all these false statements are created by foreign media."

“Our Constitution and regulatory bodies spare no time to ensure that what’s being done is transparent and there is no violation of national laws,” he stressed.

It is worth mentioning that the Iranian cabinet approved the final draft of a 25-year roadmap for Iran-China strategic relations earlier in June. The primary purpose of the plan is said to promote bilateral strategic cooperation at regional and international levels using a win-win approach.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijani president makes phone call to UN secretary-general
Azerbaijani president makes phone call to UN secretary-general
Azerbaijani FM, EU commissioner hold meeting in videoconference format (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani FM, EU commissioner hold meeting in videoconference format (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani president makes phone call to first president of Kazakhstan
Azerbaijani president makes phone call to first president of Kazakhstan
Loading Bars
Latest
Missing migrant boat found 10 days after sinking in Lake Van Turkey 23:51
Georgian peacekeepers arrive for Afghan NATO mission Georgia 23:27
AZAL performed charter flight from Dubai (PHOTO) Society 23:07
Ivory Coast's prime minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly dies at 61 Other News 22:46
Foreign media aiming to sour Iran-China relations: Vaezi Politics 22:32
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: Kazakhstan faces second wave of coronavirus Kazakhstan 22:25
SOCAR to lease five more filling stations in Romania Oil&Gas 22:21
Russia's Putin, China's Xi agree to boost economic cooperation Russia 22:06
17 Boko Haram militants killed following ambush on Nigerian troops Other News 21:51
Turkey reports 1,041 new COVID-19 cases, 208,938 in total Turkey 21:25
Georgia launching new project with support of USAID Business 21:18
Azerbaijan introducing project giving profit to owners of Wi Fi networks ICT 21:10
Georgia further increases import of dairy products Business 20:52
SOCAR Turkey receives highest award in Turkey Oil&Gas 20:50
Produce in Georgia Agency shortlisted for WTPO Awards 2020 Business 20:45
Turkey's export of wood, furniture plummets Turkey 20:32
Morning gymnastics with Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (VIDEO) Society 20:31
Special strict quarantine regime introduced in 2 more Azerbaijani districts Society 20:27
Turkey records decline in carpet export in 1H2020 Turkey 19:45
ADB expects economic growth in Georgia to accelerate in 2021 Business 19:27
Export of Turkey's electrical goods to int'l markets in 1H2020 dips Turkey 19:22
Turkmenbashi oil refineries disclose volume of processed crude oil Oil&Gas 19:21
Iran announces number of enterprises to be commissioned in Isfahan Province Business 19:11
Turkey's export of leather products abroad in 1H2020 down Turkey 19:10
Kazakhstan’s president declares national mourning day for COVID-19 victims Kazakhstan 19:08
Azerbaijan, Ukraine to hold meeting of intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation (PHOTO) Business 18:56
Turkish Trade Center may be established in Kazakhstan Business 18:50
Two plants to be put into operation in Iran's Fars Province Business 18:42
Turkmenbashi Oil Refineries Complex to create e-document management system via tender Tenders 18:34
Azerbaijan confirms 542 new COVID-19 cases Society 18:34
Turkey's five-month export to BSEC countries drops Turkey 18:32
Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Textile opens tender for purchase of server equipment Tenders 18:31
Uzbekistan’s Central Bank integrating HumoCard and UzCard payment systems Finance 18:20
Azerbaijan’s Gabala Canning Factory reveals export plans for this year Business 18:16
Iran discloses number of airport facilities to be commissioned Transport 18:07
Georgia continues construction of Grigoleti-Kobuleti bypass road Construction 18:04
Philippines confirms 2,539 new coronavirus cases, biggest single-day increase Other News 18:00
Germany's Merkel says EU must prepare for no-deal Brexit Europe 17:59
Export from Turkey to OIC member countries drops Turkey 17:58
Capital of Iran's Khorasan Steel Company increases Finance 17:49
Georgia negotiating resuming flights with AirBaltic, Air France Transport 17:49
Iran names number of licensed enterprises in Bushehr Province Finance 17:46
Kazakhstan’s pasta producing company eyes expanding product line Business 17:45
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rises in Iran Finance 17:45
Baku Stock Exchange records jump in corporate securities transactions Finance 17:43
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale July 11 Oil&Gas 17:37
AZAL, Belavia to perform codeshare flights on Baku-Minsk route Transport 17:33
Newly-appointed WB's Uzbekistan country manager begins work Uzbekistan 17:32
EBRD unveils proposal to be majority green bank by 2025 Other News 17:20
Georgia purchases more rapid COVID-19 tests under WB project Georgia 17:15
Azerbaijan sees growth in average monthly pension in 1H2020 Society 17:14
Iran seeks to develop Sistan & Balouchestan province infrastructure Business 17:07
Data on cargo transshipment from Egypt via ports of Turkey since early 2020 revealed Turkey 16:52
Azerbaijan Railways increases freight transportation Transport 16:51
Kazakhstan’s KAZAKH INVEST, AEB define main cooperation areas Finance 16:50
Israeli private tech firms raised $2.5 billion in second quarter Israel 16:49
Russia's central bank says non-performing loans growth to fall in June Russia 16:48
UK raises threshold on property purchase tax to boost housing market after COVID Europe 16:40
New Istanbul Airport reveals data on passenger traffic Turkey 16:37
Transshipment of goods from Spain via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 16:30
Turkmenistan, Russia's St.Petersburg share proposals for new exports Business 16:29
Kazakhstan’s Oil Construction Company to buy pipes via tender Tenders 16:22
Azerbaijan raises subsidies for spring sowing of crops Business 16:21
Ireland may cut tax on business in stimulus plan Europe 16:17
Apple expands independent repair shop program to Europe, Canada US 16:16
Turkey unveils five-month volume of cargo transshipment via BOTAS port Turkey 16:05
Spanish Ibertest to modernize Turkmen Railways Transport 16:03
Two policemen killed in roadside blast in Mogadishu Other News 16:01
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo at Iran’s Eastern railway stations increases Transport 15:58
IMF head urges pandemic response that tackles climate crisis US 15:37
Huawei: U.S. sanctions have no immediate impact on UK 5G supplies Other News 15:35
Azerbaijan’s Azerenergy implementing reactive power compensation project Oil&Gas 15:28
Gazelle Fund LP continues to invest in Georgian SMEs with high growth potential Business 15:25
Spanish Ibertest interested in expanding co-op with Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 15:14
Baku textile factory increases production volumes of women's clothing Business 15:09
Official talks COVID-19 possibly affecting Kazakhstan's Tengiz field operations Kazakhstan 15:07
Israel central bank's Abir says buying corporate bonds to prevent layoffs Israel 15:02
Prevent infection by means of “e-Tabib”! Economy 15:00
Volume of five-month cargo transshipment via Turkey's Cesme port disclosed Turkey 14:51
Iran's Shazand Oil Refining Company opens tender to buy various equipment Business 14:51
Iran announces number of enterprises launched in West Azerbaijan Province Business 14:50
Azerbaijan getting closer to achieving goals of Fourth Industrial Revolution Commentary 14:50
Turkmenistan’s oil output to rise in 2020, says EIA Oil&Gas 14:49
Georgian citizens returning from EU to undergo mandatory quarantine Transport 14:49
Enrollees choosing UNEC will be able to get two diplomas in 4 years Society 14:47
Day record takes Romania's coronavirus cases over 30,000 Europe 14:44
Turkey announces volume of cargo transshipment from Georgia via its ports Turkey 14:43
Turkmenistan supports OSCE recommendations on national minorities affairs Turkmenistan 14:36
Iran discloses value of exports via Arvand Free Trade Zone Business 14:30
Georgia eyes producing Kombucha natural drink Construction 14:29
Iran's COVID-19 deathtoll surpasses 12,000 Society 14:25
Kazakhstan to apply innovative technology in Karaganda's coal industry Business 14:10
Teams participating in EuroCups allowed to train in Azerbaijani districts upon certain rules Society 14:05
Uzbekistan renews WTO accession negotiations after long-year suspension Uzbekistan 14:04
Kazakhstan working to resume flights on more int'l routes Transport 14:02
Iran reveals info on manufactured equipment spare parts for oil, gas sector Oil&Gas 13:55
German exports to fall by 15% in 2020 Europe 13:50
Tesla China sold 14,954 Model 3 vehicles in June, up 35% on the month US 13:49
Georgia to open its borders to 5 countries Transport 13:34
Georgians allowed to enter Montenegro without restrictions Transport 13:34
All news