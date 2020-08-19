Iran, Iraq emphasize strengthening cultural ties

Politics 19 August 2020 23:45 (UTC+04:00)
Iran, Iraq emphasize strengthening cultural ties

Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi and Hassan Nazim Abdul Hammadi, Iraqi Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, on Wed. stressed the need to broaden cultural ties between the two countries, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Pointing to the history of cultural and historical relations between Iran and Iraq, the two sides stressed the need to strengthen and enhance bilateral ties in the relevant field.

A large portion of Iran’s tourism capacities is earmarked to admitting Iraqi citizens who travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran for pilgrimage, tourism medical and educational purposes, Masjedi said, adding, “increase in travels indicates good relations between citizens of the two neighboring countries.”

He pointed to the readiness of Islamic Republic of Iran for signing and sealing a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries in the cultural field and added, “Islamic Republic of Iran is ready for restoring and renovating historical and archeological monuments in Iraq and cooperating to hold cultural and handicrafts exhibitions as well as cooperating in the fields of cinema and producing joint TV series.”

Hassan Nazim Abdul Hammadi Iraqi Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with the current trend of cooperation and cultural exchanges and added, “Baghdad is ready to further expand cultural ties with Tehran.”

The meeting was also by Cultural Attaché of Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Iraq Hojjatoleslam Gholam-Reza Abazari.

