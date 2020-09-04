Spox: FM Zarif to host Swiss counterpart in Tehran Monday

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saaed Khatibzadeh in a message said Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is to host Head of the Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis in Tehran on Monday, Trend reports citing İRNA.

Zarif will host Head of the Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis and his accompanying delegation in Tehran on Monday, September 8, Khatibzadeh wrote in his Twitter account on Thursday.

Bilateral relations, regional developments and international issues are important topics about which both sides will hold talks, he added.

Earlier, Foreign Ministry of Switzerland in a Twitter message said: “Federal Councillor @ignaziocassis will make an official visit to Iran from 5 to 7 September 2020 as part of the celebrations marking 100 years of Switzerland's diplomatic presence in Tehran.”

“On 6 September, Mr Cassis will open an exhibition at the historic Negarestan Garden in Tehran on the history of Swiss-Iranian bilateral relations,” it added in a statement attached to its message.

“On 7 September, Mr Cassis will meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani.”

Mr Cassis and his Iranian hosts will also discuss current developments concerning the nuclear deal and the situation in the Middle East.

“They will pay a courtesy visit to the new speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.”