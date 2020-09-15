No military parades to be held in Iran’s Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

No military parades will be held in Tehran city and the Persian Gulf on September 21, 2020 in order to comply with health protocols related to coronavirus pandemic, according to the decision of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Chairman of the Central Committee for Commemoration of the Sacred Defense Week, Bahman Kargar told journalists, Trend reports citing the Fars news agency.

According to Kargar, 1 million veteran servicemen will be awarded by Iran's religious leader via a videoconference on the occasion of Sacred Defense Week on (September 21-September 28).

The chairman added that 54 facilities and equipment will be presented during the week.

A military parade dedicated to the anniversary of the beginning of the war between Iran and Iraq (1980-1988) is held in largest Iranian cities every year.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 407,300 people have been infected, and 23,453 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 349,900 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.