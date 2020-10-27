Support of Islamophobic caricatures by French officials - unacceptable- Iranian Foreign Ministry
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.27
By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:
The support of caricatures by French officials that disrespect the Prophet of Islam is unacceptable, Trend report citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran.
Yesterday on Oct. 26, the Chargé d'Affaires of the French Embassy in Tehran Florent Aydalot was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry and he was informed of Iran's official protest.
It was told to the French official that any disrespect behavior to the Prophet of Islam was strongly condemned by Iran.
Iran deeply regrets the increase of Islamophobia in France and the incitement of hatred in the name of 'freedom of speech'.
Latest
Pro-Armenian persons call for terrorist attacks on strategic Azerbaijani oil, gas facilities - expert
Let this jester, who danced in Shusha, on Jidirduzu, in drunken state declare that he is leaving - President of Azerbaijan
On one hand, there is talk of ceasefire, but on other, weapons being sent to Armenia - President Aliyev
They don't ask questions, they act like a prosecutor, accuse us - President Aliyev on foreign journalists
Armenia must also get rid of this junta. If they cannot save themselves, we will help them - President Aliyev
Over course of these 28 years, there have been so many useless meetings, so there is no difference - Azerbaijani president
Enemy already running away from us we will continue to chase them, because we are right and we are strong - President of Azerbaijan
If ceasefire continues and issue remains frozen again, this cannot suit us - President of Azerbaijan
Less than two weeks after Heydar Aliyev resigned from all posts, Armenian separatists rose up and demanded that Nagorno-Karabakh be separated from Azerbaijan - President Aliyev
After Bolshevik revolution, there was great danger that Bolshevik government would hand over Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia - President Aliyev
Ceasefire violations of Armenia must be considered for OSCE MG to yield concrete results - Turkish MFA
Armenia established corridor to bring PKK into Azerbaijan’s occupied territories - Assistant to Azerbaijani president