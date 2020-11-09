Iran to impose night curfew in Tehran to curb infections

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov. 9

Trend:

The governor of Tehran announced the start time of night curfew in the capital.



Referring to the curfew in some European countries, Anoushirvan Mohseni Bandapi said: that some countries, in order to reduce overnight parties, have imposed traffic restriction policies in their cities, Trend reports citing Tasnim News Agency.



Pointing to the proposal to impose a night curfew from 9 pm, he said that "This proposal was raised and discussed at the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus.”

Mohseni Bandapi said that the night curfew in Tehran will be applied from 9 pm on Saturday, November 14.



The rising toll has brought a number of health experts and officials to call for a lockdown in the capital as a minimum measure.

In a press briefing on Sunday, Health Ministry spokesperson Sima-Sadat Lari confirmed 9,236 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of infections to 682,486. She added that 520,329 patients have so far recovered, but 5,523 remain in critical conditions of the disease.

During the past 24 hours, coronavirus daily deaths and new cases hit the record high, as 459 patients have lost their lives, bringing the total number of deaths to 38,291, she added.

Iran has not imposed a full lockdown since it was hit by Covid-19 in February, with Rouhani arguing the country’s sanctions-hit economy cannot afford to be shut down for an extended period.