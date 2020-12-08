No need for renegotiation of Iran JCPOA - Iranian government spokesman

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec.8

Trend:

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action(JCPOA) is not an issue that needs renegotiations or adding new participants to it, said the Iranian government's spokesman

"It is not expected that there will be new negotiation, the only remaining problem is the return of all sides back to their agreed commitments," said Ali Rabie, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"Iran generally welcomes the increasing role of Japan as a friendly country and an important partner in international issues but in our opinion, the JCPOA 's negotiations have been ended," he said referring to recent comments of officials of Japan and other Persian Gulf countries to join nuclear deal negotiation.

The official has also noted recent concerns of the European troika about the installation of new centrifuges in Iran.

"Iran's action to install 500 centrifuges in Natanz has been predicted a long time ago in order to reduce commitments in a balanced way that was caused by the US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," he said.

"Installed centrifuges are from IR2M generation with 5 and 6 sue capacity that has six-time more enrichment capacity compare to IR1centrifuges therefore what has been done by Iran was based on the framework of its five steps to reduce JCPOA 's commitment," he added.

Rabie went on to say that the issue has been reported to the International Atomic Energy Agency as well and installs of this generation of centrifuges were done under the supervision of the agency.

"Installing centrifuges are done based on Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action framework and its stated rights for each side and we have repeatedly stated that all of our actions are reversible and anytime the US returns to its commitment we would immediately return to agreed conditions in the JCPOA," he noted.

"We are expecting the US would reverse all preconditions and withdrawal from the JCPOA that was done during Trump's term," Rabie pointed out.