FM Zarif congratulates end of diplomatic crisis in Qatar

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif welcomed the end of the diplomatic crisis between Qatar and four besieging countries, Trend reports citing Mehrnews.

An hour ago, Saudi Arabia's foreign minister announced that the country and its three other allies had reached an agreement to restore full diplomatic relations with Qatar. The Arab leaders met during the annual meeting of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) member states.

Saudi Arabia announced on January 4 that it has reached an agreement to reopen land, air and sea borders of countries with Qatar.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Doha about three and a half years ago, accusing Qatar of supporting terrorist groups and proximity of its policies to Iran.