Iran unveils IRGC naval missile base in Persian Gulf
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8
Trend:
A strategic missile base of the IRGC Navy was unveiled on the shores of the Persian Gulf, with the presence of the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran, Major General Hossein Salami said, Trend reports via IRNA.
Salami said the new base is one of the IRGC bases housing the IRGC Navy's strategic missiles.
"These missiles, with a range of hundreds of kilometers, with a very high destructive power, are capable of passing through the enemy's electronic warfare," the IRGC Commander-in-Chief said.
He added that IRGC's naval missiles are among the most advanced missiles in coast-to-sea, surface-to-sea and sea-to-sea battles.
