Iranian parliamentary delegation to visit Baku (PHOTO)

Politics 16 February 2021 11:42 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian parliamentary delegation to visit Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

A delegation led by the Chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament, Mojtaba Zonnour will visit Azerbaijan, the Iranian embassy in Baku told Trend.

The Iranian parliamentary delegation will meet and hold talks with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Defense, Security and Anti-Corruption Ziyafat Asgarov, and Chairman of the Committee on Foreign and Interparliamentary relation, Head of the National delegation to the PACE Samad Seyidov.

The delegation will visit the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic tomorrow on Feb.17 and meet with the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov.

The Iranian embassy said that taking into account many historical and cultural commonalities, Azerbaijan occupies a special place in Iran's foreign policy. The visit of the Iranian parliamentary delegation to Azerbaijan is also assessed in this direction with the friendly and brotherly country.

It is hoped that inter-parliamentary cooperation will create the necessary basis for further development of bilateral relations with the visit of the Iranian delegation.

Iranian parliamentary delegation to visit Baku (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Iranian parliamentary delegation to visit Baku (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Iranian parliamentary delegation to visit Baku (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Iranian parliamentary delegation to visit Baku (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Iranian parliamentary delegation to visit Baku (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Iranian parliamentary delegation to visit Baku (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Iranian parliamentary delegation to visit Baku (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Iranian parliamentary delegation to visit Baku (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Iranian parliamentary delegation to visit Baku (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Iranian parliamentary delegation to visit Baku (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan's State Housing Development Agency signs tender contract for office overhaul
Azerbaijan's State Housing Development Agency signs tender contract for office overhaul
New recreation area to be built in capital of Turkmenistan
New recreation area to be built in capital of Turkmenistan
Production indicators of Turkmenistan’s construction, industrial sector increased
Production indicators of Turkmenistan’s construction, industrial sector increased
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Uzbekistan actively promotes export of mung bean to China Uzbekistan 12:23
Uzbekistan bans tomato, pepper imports from Turkey Uzbekistan 12:22
Кazakh Electricity Grid Operating Company opens tender to buy spares for vehicles Tenders 12:22
UK retail must stay open when third lockdown ends Europe 12:16
Iran to launch several water and electricity facilities Oil&Gas 12:08
Kazakhstan, Ukraine trade decreases year-on-year Business 12:08
Georgia sees increase in number of farming animals Business 12:07
Turkmenistan's Ministry of Construction opens tender for construction of facilities Tenders 11:52
Cargo transportation volumes decrease in Kazakhstan Transport 11:52
Lands allocated for barley sowing in number of Turkmenistan’s districts Business 11:51
Int'l Transport Forum, TRACECA eye to implement transit projects Economy 11:45
Solar panel station to be installed in Iran's Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province Oil&Gas 11:44
Azerbaijan sets up new program to create innovative startup ecosystem ICT 11:43
Iranian parliamentary delegation to visit Baku (PHOTO) Politics 11:42
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan increase Finance 11:40
JP Morgan expects Azerbaijan to lower crude output in 2022 Oil&Gas 11:39
New plant for minibusses production to be launched in Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh region Transport 11:39
Kazakhstan decreases imports from Kyrgyzstan amid COVID-19 Business 11:38
UK competition regulator concerned over $9.2 billion eBay-Adevinta deal Europe 11:36
Swiss competition agency opens probe of Mastercard Europe 11:31
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Finance 11:30
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Belarus ambassador (PHOTO) Politics 11:28
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Indonesian ambassador (PHOTO) Politics 11:28
Uzbek-Korean JV extends tender for spare parts Tenders 11:19
Uzbekistan’s volume of official reserve assets decreases Uzbekistan 11:18
Azerbaijan begins vaccination of military personnel - Trend TV reports (PHOTO) Society 11:13
French fourth-quarter unemployment rate fell to 8% from 9.1% in third-quarter Europe 11:05
Swiss Axpo advancing in batteries & hydrogen business Oil&Gas 11:03
Red meat production in Iran increases Business 11:00
Turkmenistan, Pakistan discuss partnership in energy sector Oil&Gas 11:00
JP Morgan revises down Azerbaijan’s 2021 crude oil output forecasts Oil&Gas 10:46
Azerbaijan's TABIB talks impact of COVID-19 vaccination on human body Society 10:37
Azerbaijan to start vaccination of 50-years and older citizens Society 10:35
Uzbekistan reveals main exporters of fruits and vegetables in 2020 Uzbekistan 10:33
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb.16 Finance 10:33
Iranian currency rates for February 16 Finance 10:33
Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla to visit Russia on 17, 18 February Other News 10:25
IEA expects Azerbaijan’s oil output to rise in 2021 Oil&Gas 10:23
EAM: Assam springboard of India’s ‘Act East Policy’ Other News 10:20
Hyundai Motor's electric bus catches fire in South Korea Other News 10:19
Southern Gas Corridor is game changer in regards to EU supply security, says Croatia Oil&Gas 10:17
Rental prices for country houses in Baku increase Economy 10:16
Azerbaijan reduces imports of Turkish made electrical goods Turkey 10:16
Number of Iranian companies registered in Turkey plummets in 2020 Turkey 10:15
India imported over 500,000 tonnes of palm oil from Malaysia in January Other News 10:14
Contacts on Ionian Adriatic Pipeline project continue – Croatian ministry Oil&Gas 10:03
Process of reducing number of bank branches in Iran continues Finance 10:00
Azerbaijan’s Azersu to finance water supply improvement Business 09:59
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for Feb. 16 Uzbekistan 09:59
Currently used vaccine from COVID-19 also effective against new variants - TABIB Society 09:45
Oil prices climb as deep freeze shuts U.S. oil wells, curbs refineries Oil&Gas 09:45
Azerbaijan's State Housing Development Agency signs tender contract for office overhaul Construction 09:30
Iran to draft regulation for satellite internet usage ICT 09:29
Iran's to reform Chamber of Commerce Law in favor of private sector Business 09:28
Azerbaijan determines extent of damage caused to Tartar district as result of Armenian aggression Economy 09:28
U.S. Vice-President Harris speaks with France's Macron, seeks to strengthen ties US 08:51
WTO' s new chief vows to promote free flow of vaccines, reform dispute system Economy 08:28
OPEC + agreement positively impacts Kazakhstan's oil-gas industry Oil&Gas 08:01
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll nears 240,000 Other News 07:29
WHO approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use Other News 06:55
South Korea reached deals to buy additional COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people Other News 06:21
EU to launch study programme for COVID-19 variants: von der Leyen Europe 05:39
Kazakhstan reports decrease in exports to Austria amid COVID-19 Business 05:01
UK records another 9,765 coronavirus cases, 230 deaths Europe 04:35
WHO concerned by new outbreaks of Ebola in two African countries Other News 04:14
Israel reports 5,647 new COVID-19 cases, 729,373 in total Israel 03:28
3 rockets target Erbil airport in Iraq's Kurdish region Other News 02:45
France reports 412 more COVID-19 deaths, new cases steady on previous week Europe 02:01
Bill Gates warns that manufacturing could challenge climate goals Other News 01:15
WHO recommends inoculation against coronavirus to former COVID-19 patients Other News 00:29
At least 60 killed after passenger barge crashes on Congo river Other News 15 February 23:48
Turkish, American top diplomats discuss bilateral ties Turkey 15 February 23:29
Iran, Tajikistan to expand coop. on labor market, employment Tajikistan 15 February 23:25
Iran’s Aluminum output hikes 65% in 10 months Business 15 February 23:23
Georgian external trade down 16.3% in Jan. 2021 Georgia 15 February 23:23
WHO chief calls for continuing anti-COVID efforts, despite downward tendencies Other News 15 February 23:01
USAID launches new regional projects with participation of Turkmenistan Business 15 February 22:44
Azerbaijanis forced from their homes during First Karabakh war hope they can soon return - Wall Street Journal Politics 15 February 22:26
Jeyhun Bayramov meets with US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Politics 15 February 22:03
Iran says it will end snap IAEA inspections if nuclear deal terms not met Nuclear Program 15 February 21:47
Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases top 3.75 mln Other News 15 February 21:05
Project on co-op between Azerbaijan and WHO to be launched in field of rehabilitation Society 15 February 20:51
Azerbaijan’s total export of goods to France down in 2020 Business 15 February 20:38
Germany ready to support restoration of sustainable peace in region - Ambassador Politics 15 February 20:17
Azerbaijan achieves great success in delivering vaccines for its people - WHO Society 15 February 19:56
Azerbaijan’s vaccination national policy based on WHO recommendations - Head of WHO Office in Azerbaijan Politics 15 February 19:52
Some wealthy countries buy more COVID-19 vaccine than required - Assistant to Azerbaijani president Politics 15 February 19:50
Iran to assign funds to manage infrastructure of industrial cities Business 15 February 19:43
Azerbaijani tankmen hold first combat fires in new training year (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 15 February 19:30
SMEs to take important position in formation of Azerbaijan’s GDP – minister Business 15 February 19:15
Iran expanding employment cooperation with Tajikistan Business 15 February 19:09
Iran willing to barter electricity with Pakistan for rice Finance 15 February 19:03
Azerbaijan confirms 106 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 15 February 18:54
It is important - ability to help developing countries to get COVID-19 vaccine - assistant to Azerbaijani president Economy 15 February 18:54
Georgian Noxtton consulting company sets to enter Swiss market Business 15 February 18:52
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on February 16 Oil&Gas 15 February 18:49
Armenian PM must get rid of building "Greater Armenia" ideology - Russian analyst Armenia 15 February 18:45
Amount of loans issued in various sectors in Iran growing Finance 15 February 18:36
Azerbaijan aims to share its experience in fighting COVID-19 - assistant to president Politics 15 February 18:34
Iran unveils details of imports and exports through Shahid Rajaee port Business 15 February 18:20
All news