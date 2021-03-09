EU and US committed to protecting JCPOA - Irish FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.9

Trend:

The European Union and the US committed to protect and revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), said Ireland's Foreign Minister.

"I would like to reassure that the European Union, European Troika, and in my opinion the US are very committed to protect and revive the JCPOA, said Simon Coveney, Trend reports citing IRNA.

“We have seen a change of policy in the United States, which is very fundamental, towards the JCPOA and working to protect that agreement in the future and of course we have had strong signals from Iran also that if there are moves in that direction, we will respond positively," he said.

"I believe there is an opportunity now with the new administration taking office in the US and also with an opportunity for Iran to move back in compliance with the JCPOA in a way that the deal was originally intended. The new US president and administration changed policy, give a very clear signal that they are interested in re-engaging positively in the context of the JCPOA," Coveney pointed out.

Foreign Minister went on to note that the USA along with EU partners have invited Iran to come and talk about how that might work. They have taken some actions also terms of removing some travel restrictions from Iranian diplomats and so there have been very clear signals coming from Washington that they want to engage positively.

"I think if we take this opportunity that is now available then Iran can benefit economically, significantly, and then the rest of the world can also benefit from the reassurance that the JCPOA can give in terms of full and transparent nuclear inspections," he added.

The Irish foreign minister has traveled to Tehran as the representative of the UN Security Council facilitator of the nuclear deal.