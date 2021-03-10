Iran's FM meets with business leaders

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March. 10

Export of technical and engineering services is one of the important areas of the country's development, and production leap is not possible without exports, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif hosted the CEOs of the private sector companies on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

In a three-hour meeting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs delivered his speech and stressed the need for the MFA to take care of domestic producers to expand exports.

"The duty of government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is to support private sector exporters,” he said. “The government can not replace the private sector in this regard.”

He went on to say that informing domestic companies on the capacities of foreign countries is of the duties of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"One of our other duties is to introduce and transfer domestic capabilities to foreign countries. Iranian companies can participate in foreign and international tenders. The development-oriented MFA should be a political and economic body," he added

Zarif also added that he always emphasizes to Iranian ambassadors abroad that the evaluation of their performance is based on the number of exports of non-oil goods, and technical engineering services.