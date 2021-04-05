Iran not to talk with US - National Security Commission of Iranian Parliament

TEHRAN, Iran, April. 5

Trend:

The spokesman of the National Security Commission of Iranian Parliament Abolfazl Amouie announced that the current negotiations are being held between Iran and the P4+1, Trend reports via Mehr News Agency.

"Iran will not accept any new members in these talks," he said.

“This morning, the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission held a meeting with the presence of Abbas Araghchi, Deputy Foreign Minister of foreign Affairs,” Amouie said.

Referring to the recent online meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA, he said that the National Security Commission of the parliament held extraordinary hearing to assess the issues.

"Mr. Araghchi explained the current course of the talks and stressed that no direct or indirect talks will be held between Iran and the United States at the meeting of the Joint Commission in Vienna, as Iran is does not consider the United States a member of the 'Iran deal',” he said.

"The Deputy Foreign Minister said that Iran will not return to its obligations until the complete lifting of sanctions and its verification by the Islamic Republic," Amouie said.

He went on to say that Araghchi noted that Iran will not let the United States to participate the P4+1 talks.

"The MPs also stressed that the 'Strategic Plan to Lift Sanctions Act' must be strictly implemented by government,” he said.

Amouie added that during the meeting, it was also decided that the MPs will monitor the process of JCPOA-related talks.