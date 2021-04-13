Iran in favor of strengthening relations with Russia – President Rouhani

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 13

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran is in a favor of strengthening political, regional, and economic relations with Russia, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said, Trend reports citing the Iranian President Office’s official website.

He made the remark in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

According to Rouhani, Iran wants to accelerate the implementation of agreements reached between the two countries in a number of economic fields, including oil, energy, and transport, as well as the construction of two nuclear power plants in Bushehr Province.

The president added that Iran is cooperating with Russia to supply fuel and isotopes for the Bushehr nuclear power plant.

Speaking at the meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said that the two countries have a strong will to develop relations.

Lavrov noted that there are no restrictions on the development of cooperation between Moscow and Tehran in various fields, including technical and defense.