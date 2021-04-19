Pakistani FM to visit Iran

TEHRAN, Iran, Apr. 19

Trend:

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman announced the visit of Pakistan`s Foreign Minister to Tehran on Wednesday.

"Relations between the two countries are deep and wide, and in this visit, in addition to discussing the mutual interests and bilateral issues, we will open a third common border with Pakistan,” the MFA`s spokesman, Saeed Khatizadeh said during the press conference today on Monday, Trend reports citing MFA Instagram official account.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi started a regional tour on Saturday that first took him to the UAE. After concluding his visit to Abu Dhabi, he is scheduled to travel to Iran, Qatar, and Turkey, respectively.