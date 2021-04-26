Iranian president discusses gov't assistance for capital market

TEHRAN, Iran, Apr.26

Trend:

The government's main and consistent policy is to fully support the capital market, said the Iranian President.

There is a positive horizon in the country's production and trade and in removing sanctions and foreign and domestic limitations that would affect investors in the stock market, said Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"In this regard, there would be more investment requests for the market that would encourage productive factories in the country, creating concerns about access to markets and export capacity would have a negative effect on the stock market," he said during the economic cooperation headquarters meeting.

President went on to say that there should be training and necessary measures to prepare the ground for people's trust in the capital market.

"It is necessary to have consistent efforts by using instruments to prevent a recession in the stock exchange, the banking system could help the stock market in this situation by creating the necessary possibility to provide advances to stock market investors," he noted