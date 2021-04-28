Iran calls on developed countries to strengthen fight against COVID-19

TEHRAN, Iran, Apr. 28

Trend:

Iran`s Envoy to UN Majid Takht Ravanchi said prohibition of the use of force is a fundamental principle and a preemptory norm of international law, while armed conflicts are still a reality of the contemporary era, Trend reports via Tasnim News Agency.

“According to International Humanitarian Law, there are certain rules that must be observed by parties to conflicts,” he said. “The most prominent principle upon which IHL is founded is ‘the principles of humanity’.

"Science and technology, as well as information and communication technology, are essential tools to deal with the current health crisis,” he added.

He expressed concern over the gap between developing and developed countries, especially in the digital communication technology.

Iran`s envoy to UN asked for overcoming the digital divide and meeting the needs of developing countries, during such critical situations.