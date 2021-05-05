Iraq commits to return Iran's debts

TEHRAN, Iran, May. 5

Trend:

An adviser to the Iraqi prime minister reaffirmed that Iraq is fully committed to the settlement of its debts to Iran.

Iraqi prime minister's adviser for construction and services, Sabah Abdul-Latif, announced that an Iraqi delegation traveled to Washington recently to discuss the problems associated with the US sanctions on Iran, Trend reports citing Tasnim News Agency.

"In my opinion, the problem has nothing to do with Iraq, because Iraq is still paying special attention to this issue, and is ready to repay its debt, but the economic sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic of Iran pose an obstacle," said the Iraqi prime minister's adviser.

Referring to the Iraqi Minister of Electricity`s recent trip to Iran he says that this was part of a plan to consult with Iranian officials on the issue of debts.

"We are a nation in Iraq that has more pain and bitter experience than anyone else, and we have experienced the effects of economic sanctions and we will not accept them at all," the adviser to the Iraqi prime minister said.

"Iraq is against US sanctions against Iran," he said. "Iraq calls for the immediate lifting of US sanctions."

Abdul-Latif emphasized that the cooperation between Iraq and Iran should not be confined to trade exchanges, but they must work in the technology sector as well.

He went on to say that he monitors the conditions of technology and science in Iran.

He expressed interest in the exchange of technology between Iran and Iraq.

Iraqi Electricity Minister Majid Mahdi Hantoush held a meeting with Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh in Tehran to discuss arrears on a multi-billion-dollar debt Iraq owes to Iran for imports of natural gas in recent years.