Registration of presidential candidates starts in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The registration of candidates for the presidential elections in Iran will start tomorrow on May 11, Trend reports citing Iranian media.

According to the report, the process of registration of candidates for the presidential elections in Iran will end on May 15.

The Guardian Council will examine the credentials of the candidates within four days (May 16-20). In addition, the board will research the complaints of those whose candidacies were not accepted within 4 days (May 21-25). The names of the presidential candidates in Iran will be announced on May 26.

According to the decision of the Guardian Council, the age of presidential candidates can be a minimum of 40 and a maximum of 75. The candidates must have a minimum master's degree.

Reportedly, Iran's presidential and municipal elections will be held on June 18, 2021. There are 31 provinces and 450 counties in Iran.