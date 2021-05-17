Iran's FM discussing international issues with Pope (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The current international situation was discussed during a meeting with Pope Francis in the Vatican, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said, Trend reports citing Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran.

According to Zarif, during the meeting, talks were held on the lifting of sanctions against Iran and the issues facing the world community.

Reportedly, the Iranian Foreign Minister visited Italy on May 17 as part of his visit to European countries.