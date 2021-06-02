Iran's second largest ship catches fire, sinks in Gulf of Oman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 2

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iranian Navy's Khark ship caught fire and later sank in the Gulf of Oman (southern Iran), the statement came from the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, Trend reports.

According to the report, the fire on the Khark ship could not be extinguished, fortunately the crew was rescued.

The cause of the fire was not announced.

Reportedly, the Khark ship, which has a 33,000-ton fuel supply and support ship, was built in the UK in 1977 and delivered to Iran in 1984. This ship was considered the second biggest ship of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army after the Makran ship.