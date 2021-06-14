Iranian President stresses need to implement JCPOA commitments by all parties

TEHRAN, Iran, June.14

Trend:

Vienna negotiations have clearly indicated that if the US and the rest of the 5+1 countries would return to their commitments, all would comply with their JCPOA commitments, said the Iranian President.

"If the Americans and other 5+1 countries would implement all their commitments without exception, immediately after Iran's verification of them, all would fully comply to their commitments and this is Iran's clear message to Europe and the US," said Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"As you have accepted many of your commitments and announced that you would implement them, you should accept these remaining cases to have more constructive interaction in the region," the president noted.

"We are capable of 20 percent uranium enrichment and the 63 percent enrichment was done during the incumbent government, if we require higher enrichment one day, we would do it but we do not seek a nuclear weapon. Our enrichment is for civil needs in the medical sector and energy industry and other sections and our activities are completely peaceful," Rouhani added.