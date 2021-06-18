New specialties opened at Baku Higher Oil School within MBA program

From the 2021/2022 academic year, Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) will start enrolling students in master's programs in the following four specialties:

• Organization and management of business (General profile)

• Organization and management of business (Finance)

• Organization and management of business (Management)

* Organization and management of business (Project management)

Training in these specialties will be conducted under the BHOS MBA program.

The admission plan provides for 25 places for each of the above-mentioned specialties. The tuition fee is 5,000 manats for each specialty.

The MBA program developed by Baku Higher Oil School is an innovative and extremely flexible program that fully meets the current challenges and trends in the business environment.

Students of the MBA program of Baku Higher Oil School gain knowledge and skills in various areas of management and business.

Specialists teaching the MBA program are senior managers working in SOCAR and other large transnational companies.

Students who successfully complete the program, taught in English, are awarded the “International Master of Business Administration” degree.

The MBA program includes such subjects as Strategic Management, Marketing, Statistics, Investment, etc.

Since the majority of MBA students are working in various fields, MBA classes are held in the evening, 3 times a week, on weekdays.

The curriculum and textbooks for studying under the MBA program were developed by world famous scientists specifically for Baku Higher Oil School. MBA students receive specially designed textbooks and other aids in advance.

The program also offers students wide career opportunities.

The admission of students to the MBA program of Baku Higher Oil School is carried out in accordance with the rules for admission to master's degree programs of higher education institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

The main mission of the MBA Center of Baku Higher Oil School is to train high-level managers who are able to work under the conditions of global competition.

For more information:

Tel: (+99412) 5210000 (extension number: 33058)

Mobile: (+99450) 8433058

Email: [email protected]