Iran's presidential election: first results of voter turnout

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

A total of 5 million people voted in the 13th presidential election in Iran within 6 hours (from 07:00 to 13:00), Trend reports citing Iran's 1st TV Channel.

According to the report, 5 million people had voted in the 12th presidential election in Iran (2017) during the mentioned time.

Iran is holding its 13-th presidential election today. The current president of Iran is Hassan Rouhani.

Four candidates are running for the presidency: Mohsen Rezaee (Secretary of Expediency Discernment Council of Iran), Ebrahim Raisi (Chief Justice of Iran), Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi (Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament), Abdulnasser Hemmati (Former Director General of the Central Bank of Iran).

Three of the candidates are from the conservative faction, and one (Abdulnasser Hemmati) is from the reformist faction.

The presidential election is scheduled to last until the end of the day, and may be extended, if necessary.