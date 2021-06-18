Iran sees active participation of voters in presidential elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

In total, 16.7 million people voted in the 13th presidential election in Iran from 07:00 to 18:30 local time, an informed source told Trend.

According to the report, however, 14.9 million people had voted until17:30.

Until 14:00 today, 24,000 people were voting in Iran every minute. This figure rose to 30,000 people per minute until 18:30: It is projected that 45 percent of voters will vote in the elections.

As reported, the 13th presidential election in Iran started today at 07:00 local time.

Four candidates are running for the presidency:

- Mohsen Rezaee (Secretary of Expediency Discernment Council of Iran),

- Ebrahim Raisi (Chief Justice of Iran),

- Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi (Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament),

- Abdulnasser Hemmati (Former Director-General of the Central Bank of Iran).

The presidential election is scheduled to last until 00:00 at night. If necessary, the election time can be extended until 02:00.

There are 31 provinces and 450 counties in Iran. A total of 59.3 million voters can participate in the 13th presidential election in Iran.