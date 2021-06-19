Iran’s Interior Minister announces final results of elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Ebrahim Raisi won the 13th presidential election in Iran with 17.9 million (61.9 percent) votes, Minister of Internal Affairs of Iran Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said at a press conference, Trend reports.

In total, 28.3 million out of 59.3 million voters voted in the 13th presidential election in Iran. This means that the turnout was 48.8 percent, according to Rahmani Fazli.

The minister added that other candidates, Mohsen Rezaee received 3.4 million (11.7 percent) votes, Abdulnasser Hemmati – 2.42 million (8.3 percent) and Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi – about 1 million (3.4 percent). In general, 3.72 million votes were considered invalid in the election.

The 13th presidential election was held in Iran yesterday on June 18.