Iran's new government to bring back trust in capital market - president-elect Raisi

TEHRAN, Iran, June 21

Trend:

Iran will bring back the peoples' trust in the country's capital market, said Iran's president-elect Ebrahim Raisi, Trend reports from the press-conference.

"We will bring back people's trust in the capital market, the government will definitely not use the stock exchange as a resource to finance its budget deficit," he said.

Raisi said the government will look to provide compensation for losses to small share owners by creating necessary guarantees.

"We would activate the monitoring of the stock market," he said. "Activating the monitoring mechanisms will help prevent losses and unexpected shocks at the Stock Exchange," he said.

Raisi, former head of judiciary in Iran secured his victory in the presidential election on June 18.