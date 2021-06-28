Iran to hold inauguration ceremony for new president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The inauguration ceremony of the Iran's president-elect Ebrahim Raisi will be held in the Iranian parliament on August 3, Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Ali Nikzad said, Trend reports citing Iranian media.

According to him, the ceremony will be held with the participation of local and foreign guests.

Nikzad added that the ceremony will be organized taking into account the situation in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.

As reported, the 13th presidential election was held in Iran on June 18, 2021.

Four candidates competed for the presidency:

- Mohsen Rezaee (Secretary of Expediency Discernment Council of Iran),

- Ebrahim Raisi (Chief Justice of Iran),

- Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi (Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament),

- Abdulnasser Hemmati (Former Director-General of the Central Bank of Iran).

A total of 59.3 million voters could participate in the 13th presidential election in Iran.

On June 19, 2021, the Iranian Interior Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli announced that Ebrahim Raisi had won the presidential election with 17.9 million (61.9 percent) votes.