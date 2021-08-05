Regional security must be provided by regional states - Raisi

President Ebrahim Raisi in a meeting with his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Ashraf Ghani stressed on Thursday that regional security must be provided by countries in the region, Trend reports citing İRNA.

During the meeting with Ghani, President Raisi said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to use its capacities to bring about lasting peace and prevent bloodshed in Afghanistan.

Stating that the people of Iran and Afghanistan have deep-rooted relations, he added that Iran wants the security, prosperity, and dignity of the People of Afghanistan, and Iran has not and will not refrain from any assistance to achieve this goal.

Describing foreign plots as the main cause of insecurity and tension in Afghanistan, President Raisi noted that undoubtedly, the US provocations and intrigues will not end by decreasing their forces in Afghanistan but continue in different ways, because their interests are in the presence of insecurity.

Stressing on the importance of the Iranian government's cooperation with the legitimate government of Afghanistan in the peace and stability process in the country, he underscored that the security of Afghanistan must be provided by the Afghans themselves, and Iran is ready to cooperate in this regard so that lasting and just peace can be established and the People of Afghanistan will be free from suffering.

Congratulating Raisi on his election and expressing hope for the start of a new chapter in Tehran-Kabul relations, President Ghani said that Afghanistan is willing to expand its political and economic relations with Iran in all areas.

Stressing that Tehran has key capacities and influence in establishing regional security, he added that Iran has a prominent role and place in regional stability and security, and Afghanistan wants to use Iran's capacities for joint action and cooperation on the path to establishing sustainable security in Afghanistan.

Ashraf Ghani also thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran's meritorious hosting of Afghan immigrants.