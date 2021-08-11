No ban to import approved COVID-19 vaccine into Iran - Food and Drug Administration

TEHRAN, Iran, Aug. 11

Trend:

A spokesman for the Food and Drug Administration of Iran Kianoush Jahanpour said there is no ban on importing any approved COVID-19 vaccines into Iran, Trend reports, referring to Jahanpour's Twitter account.

“There is no ban on the import of coronavirus vaccines approved by the WHO or the Food and Drug Administration, including AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer, other than those produced in the US and the UK,” Jahanpour said in a statement.

The spokesman noted the import of 120 million doses of vaccine into the country within the next three months.

Referring to the vaccination rate in the country, Jahanpour said that Iran is able to provide some 600,000 vaccine injections per day.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.