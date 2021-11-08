Iran congratulates Azerbaijan on victory in second Karabakh war

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran congratulates Azerbaijan on the 1st anniversary of its victory [in second Karabakh war], Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Saeed Khatibzadeh said during press conference, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to Khatibzadeh, Iran has always opposed the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia for the past 30 years, and supported the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

“Last year, Iran congratulated the Azerbaijani state and people for the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from Armenian occupation,” he added.

The spokesman also noted that efforts are underway to put aside some misunderstandings between Azerbaijan and Iran.

"We hope that the relations between both countries will further develop and such misunderstandings will not be repeated. We hope to see diplomatic visits between the two countries in the near future," Khatibzadeh said.

