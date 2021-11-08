Iranian embassy shares post on occasion of Azerbaijan's Victory Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Iranian embassy in Azerbaijan shared post on Twitter on the occasion of Azerbaijan's Victory Day on November 8, Trend reports.

"The Iranian embassy congratulates the friendly, brotherly and neighboring Azerbaijani state and people on the first anniversary of the liberation of the occupied territories and the strengthening of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, especially the restoration of the 132-kilometer part of the Iran-Azerbaijan border," said the statement.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur